Man charged in Lakeland auto burglaries

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
LAKELAND, TN (WMC) -

A 30-year-old man has been arrested after Shelby County deputies connected him to several Lakeland auto burglaries. 

Deputies found Daniel Moore walking across a golf course while they were taking a report from a nearby neighbor. 

Investigators say Moore was carrying several stolen items inside a backpack when he was arrested. 

