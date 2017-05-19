My Brother's Keeper event aims to find jobs for young Memphians

Memphis leaders are working to help more young people land a job.

Memphis leads the country in percentage of people between the age of 16 and 24 that are not in school and do not have a job, according to city leaders.

A new initiative could help change the stats in Memphis, and get young people on the right track.

My Brother's Keeper is a program spearheaded by President Barack Obama. The program is coming to Memphis.

"We have over 400 jobs already committed that will be on hand June 22," Great Memphis Chamber member Earnest Strickland said.

Strickland is working with Mayor Jim Strickland to organize the My Brother's Keeper event, which focuses on boy and men of color between 16 and 29 years old.

"A society is only as fast as it's slowest member and so it makes sense to put some effort in helping individuals achieve prosperity. As they achieve prosperity so does the city achieve economic growth," Earnest Strickland said.

"[We want] well over 1,000 young people to show up to this event, because we want to engage them," Mayor Jim Strickland said. "Even if they don't get a job here, maybe we can connect them to a job elsewhere."

