Memphis police honor fallen officers

On Friday, Memphis police took time to remember the men and women killed in the line of duty.

As part of National Police Week, MPD spent time with families of those killed sacrificing their lives to protect the community.

MPD Director Mike Rallings said this week is important not only for men and women in blue, but also for their families.

“It's so important that we wrap around the families and honor their sacrifices these officers made,” Rallings said.



Just last week, Rallings traveled to Washington D.C. to honor Verdell Smith, who was killed downtown this year.

