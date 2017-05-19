Group therapy session held for those impacted by man's FB Live suicide

Trained experts with National Domestic Violence Hotline are available to talk confidentially with anyone experiencing domestic violence 24 hours, seven days a week at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.

Man dies after setting himself on fire on Facebook Live

The man who lit himself on fire on Facebook Live had a restraining order filed against him just hours before he killed himself.

Police given wrong address an hour before man sets himself on fire

A group therapy session is being held at Minglewood Hall after a man committed suicide outside a Memphis bar last week.

The support group is happening Friday evening next door to Murphy's - where Jared McLemore ran inside after he set himself on fire live on Facebook last Friday.

According to witnesses, McLemore was a musician and committed suicide in front of Murphy's because his former girlfriend, Alyssa Moore, was working inside as the audio engineer.

Moore said the relationship with McLemore was violent at times and she had reported it to police. Someone set up a GoFundMe page for Moore because of the trauma.

We're told she is using part of the money to organize the support group session for people who witnessed McLemore's suicide and anyone else who was impacted by it.

