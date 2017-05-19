Group therapy session held for those impacted by man's FB Live s - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Group therapy session held for those impacted by man's FB Live suicide

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Jared McLemore (SOURCE: SCSO) Jared McLemore (SOURCE: SCSO)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A group therapy session is being held at Minglewood Hall after a man committed suicide outside a Memphis bar last week.

The support group is happening Friday evening next door to Murphy's - where Jared McLemore ran inside after he set himself on fire live on Facebook last Friday.

According to witnesses, McLemore was a musician and committed suicide in front of Murphy's because his former girlfriend, Alyssa Moore, was working inside as the audio engineer.

Moore said the relationship with McLemore was violent at times and she had reported it to police. Someone set up a GoFundMe page for Moore because of the trauma.

We're told she is using part of the money to organize the support group session for people who witnessed McLemore's suicide and anyone else who was impacted by it.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly