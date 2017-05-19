West Memphis Fire Department receives drone to help with emergencies

The West Memphis Fire Department just got its first drone. It’ll give first responders a bird's eye view of the emergency.

When toxic sodium cyanide spilled on to I-40 in January, shutting down the interstate for hours, Lt. Fred Thorne knew it was time for the department to invest in equipment that would give firefighters a view from above.

“It took an hour for us to get suited up and make entry in to the scene. Where, with this device, we could have had it in the air over the product within three to five minutes,” Thorne said.

It's a device that will soon save man power and time in a job where every second counts.

“By putting this equipment in the place of a firefighter it keeps the hazard to us down,” Thorne said.

It's a tool first responders across the country are beginning to use.

But, the West Memphis Fire Department’s Phantom Four Pro drone is still several weeks away from making it's official maiden flight. West Memphis Fire is still waiting on the approval from the FAA before the drone will assist the department in situations like search and rescue missions, large fires, and hazardous material situations.

“Any tool that we can use to help do our job, everybody here is onboard,” Thorne said.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.