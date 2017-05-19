Shooter at large following critical Whitehaven shooting

One person is in critical condition after being shot Friday afternoon, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. in Whitehaven near the intersection of Appleton Avenue and Applestone Street.

The shooter remains at large, but there is no description available at this time.

WMC Action News 5's Chris Luther is at the scene working to gather details about the victim and the person who shot them.

