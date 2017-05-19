Grizzlies Return to Las Vegas for Summer League

Vegas Baby! Grizzlies to Play Summer League in Desert

The Memphis Grizzlies are heading to the desert.

At least, their summer league team is heading that way.

The NBA announced a record 24 teams will take part in the Las Vegas Summer this off-season.

The Grizzlies are making their second straight appearance in Vegas after playing at Orlando in 2015.

Look for 2nd year players Wade Baldwin and DeYonte Davis, along with Wayne Seldon, to get extensive run for Memphis.

Vegas Summer League games will be shown on ESPN, NBA TV NBA related social media.

Teams will compete in three preliminary round games beginning July 7 before seeding for tournament play.

The championship game is July 17.

Each team in the NBA Las Vegas Summer League will play at least five games.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.