Tiger football to camp at Lambuth for part of fall drills

Tigers Return To Jackson, TN for Part of Football Camp

With summer coming up, college football can't be that far behind.

The Memphis Tigers announced they're taking part of Fall Camp on the Road for the second straight year.

The Tigers will hold three days of workouts at Lambuth College in Jackson, TN. from August 10 - 12.

Head Coach Mike Norvell initiated the road trip in his first season last year as a way to build team unity and chemistry.

It's a full summer for the Tigers with American Athletic Conference Media Days set for July 17-18 at Newport, Rhode Island.

The first day of practice is July 27.

The U of M's first game is against Louisiana-Monroe August 31 at the Liberty Bowl.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.