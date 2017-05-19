Dillard's employee arrested for giving boyfriend $1,500 discount

A Dillard's employee has been arrested after she is accused of giving her boyfriend a major discount on merchandise - over $1,500 worth to be exact.

Memphis police said Bianca Ugalda worked at the Wolfchase store and sold 49 pieces of clothing to her boyfriend for $415.

Workers told officers the total price of that merchandise should have been over $2,000.

Ugalda returned the items to the store and has been charged with theft of property.

