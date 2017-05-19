Cards call up Peralta from Redbirds

In the big leagues, the St. Louis Cardinals activate infielder Jhonny Peralta for their series against San Francisco.
Peralta played three games for the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds while on the Disabled List recovering from an upper respiratory condition.
St. Louis opts for rookie outfielder Magneuris Sierra to go to Double-A Springfield to make room for Peralta.
