Report: Redbirds' Ponce de Leon improving after line drive hit to head

Memphis Redbird's pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon is improving after being hit in the head with a line drive at Iowa last Tuesday.

Doctors said he's progressing better than expected after he was left vulnerable to the hit while he was in his pitching motion on the follow through.

After undergoing brain surgery to relieve pressure, he's reportedly eating on his own and showing increased activity.

Ponce de Leon remains in intensive care at an Iowa hospital.

