A Better Mid-South: Shrine School

Editorial by Tracey Rogers, Vice President and General Manager of WMC Action News 5

I had the chance to visit the Shrine School this week tucked away in one of Memphis' older neighborhoods.

The school has been in existence since 1945 and serves children with special needs from all over Shelby County.

The Shriners raise money for the school to keep it fully operational and to fund things like extra therapy and tools these children need.

I met Louis while visiting the preschoolers.

He's one of the roughly 150 children who attend the school.

The team there is so special and is led by Principal Charlie Reese.

The building has become a little worn over the years, but it's beautiful and well kept.

At the end of the day though, it's the people who make The Shrine School such a special place.

If you are interested in helping The Shrine School, I have posted information about the school on my Facebook Page, A Better Mid-South.

The reason I visited the Shrine School was at the invitation of my good friend, Otis Griffin, who is a Shriner.

Otis and so many of you are the reason I have so enjoyed my time in the Mid-South and at WMC Action News 5.

This is my last editorial for WMC Action News 5 as I move on to a new adventure. I'm staying in television and I'll have the chance to live even closer to family.

And with that I have my answer -- what makes this A Better Mid-South -- it's what I knew all along -- YOU -- you make this A Better Mid-South.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.