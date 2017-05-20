2 men wanted for reportedly shooting at WMPD officer

West Memphis Police Department is searching for two men they said shot at a police car while the officer was trying to make a traffic stop on Friday.

WMPD said Jaylen Farmer, 20, was driving and Vondre McClure, 19, were in a car that an officer was trying to pull over. Farmer was the driver and McClure was the front seat passenger.

Officers said during the attempted traffic stop, a passenger in back seat of Farmer’s car leaned out of the window with an AK-47 rifle and shot at the officer.

The officer’s vehicle was hit, but the officer was not injured.

Investigators said the officer continued to follow the car until the car crashed. Farmer, McClure and the shooter then ran off.

Farmer and McClure both face attempted capital murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and engaging in violent criminal group activity charges.

Police said the suspects should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

If you have any information that could help police, call Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444 or West Memphis Police Department at 870-735-1210.

