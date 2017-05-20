2 men wanted for shooting at WMPD officer

The scattered showers we saw earlier Saturday have mainly moved to the East, where strong to severe storms are impacting areas closer to Nashville.More >>
The scattered showers we saw earlier Saturday have mainly moved to the East, where strong to severe storms are impacting areas closer to Nashville.More >>
West Memphis Police Department is searching for two men they said shot at a police car while the officer was trying to make a traffic stop on Friday.More >>
West Memphis Police Department is searching for two men they said shot at a police car while the officer was trying to make a traffic stop on Friday.More >>
A Hernando, Mississippi man is behind bars on sexual battery charges.More >>
A Hernando, Mississippi man is behind bars on sexual battery charges.More >>
A mother is mourning the death of her son as she prepares to say her final goodbye.More >>
A mother is mourning the death of her son as she prepares to say her final goodbye.More >>
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the people responsible for breaking into a Walgreens Pharmacy in Lakeland early Saturday morning.More >>
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the people responsible for breaking into a Walgreens Pharmacy in Lakeland early Saturday morning.More >>
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.More >>
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.More >>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.More >>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.More >>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.More >>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.More >>
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.More >>
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.More >>
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.More >>
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.More >>