Second suspect in WMPD officer shooting turns himself in

The second suspect who reportedly shot at a police car in West Memphis on Friday night has turned himself in.

Jaylen Farmer turned himself in on Sunday, according to WMPD. Vondre McClure turned himself in on Saturday night.

West Memphis Police Department said the two shot at a police car while the officer was trying to make a traffic stop on Friday.

WMPD said Farmer, 20, was driving and McClure, 19, were in a small beige sedan that an officer was trying to pull over. Farmer was the driver and McClure was the front seat passenger.

Officers said during the attempted traffic stop, someone leaned out of the window with an AK-47 rifle and shot at the officer. Police believe McClure is the person who fired the shots.

The officer’s vehicle was hit, but the officer was not injured.

WMPD said the shooting was caught on the officer’s dash camera. Police found 16 shell casings on the scene. One round hit the windshield of the cruiser, stopping in the passenger’s headrest.

The officer has been on the force for about one or two years, according to WMPD.

Investigators said the officer continued to follow the car until the car crashed off South Second Street. Farmer and McClure ran off. Police believe they may have had someone to pick them up to help them get away.

Police said before the shooting happened, surveillance video capture Farmer and McClure inside a Citgo gas station.

Investigators said the officer watched the two come out of the store then tried to pull them over on a traffic violation. Once the officer hit the sirens, a passenger, believed to be McClure, leaned out of the backseat and started firing an AK-47.

Neighbors saw the whole thing play out.

“I just seen a whole lot of police out here, looked like 20 unmarked cars,” said Rhonda Rich. ”They had dogs.”

“I came out of the house, and the car was crashed in the fence,” said Chris Nelson.

“It’s just terrible for all this stuff to be going on, and I feel for the officers. They’re people too,” Rich added.

West Memphis Police said the officer involved is in his early twenties and was shaken up but is doing OK. The officer has been on the force for more than a year.

“Police are there for a reason,” Nelson said. “You don’t shoot at nobody. You don’t shoot at anybody, much less the police.”

West Memphis Police said the two suspects have records, and it’s possible there might have been a third person in the car.

Farmer and McClure both face attempted capital murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and engaging in violent criminal group activity charges.

Police said Farmer should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

If you have any information that could help police, call Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444 or West Memphis Police Department at 870-735-1210.

