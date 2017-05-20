Suspect in WMPD officer shooting turns himself in, second suspect still at large

A City Watch has been issued for a missing girl believed to be in danger. The guardian of Khureir Royster, 12, noticed she was missing Saturday at 7:30 p.m.More >>
On Saturday the Coalition of Concerned Citizens gathered in Overton Square to perform a "Street Drama.”More >>
One of the suspects who reportedly shot at a police car in West Memphis on Friday night has turned himself in.More >>
We're sending a High 5 to a group of Memphis-born NFL stars making an impact in their community! The camp not only teaches football skills, it also aims to motivate inner city youth in Memphis to achieve success.More >>
A Hernando, Mississippi man is behind bars on sexual battery charges.More >>
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.More >>
Nicholas Deon Thrash is facing 10 counts of child molesting, and the girl's mother is also pressing charges. The girl is now 20 weeks pregnant.More >>
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.More >>
