Suspects wanted for Lakeland Walgreens burglary

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the people responsible for breaking into a Walgreens Pharmacy in Lakeland early Saturday morning.

The theft happened around 5:30 a.m. at the Walgreens located at Highway 64 and Canada Road.

Deputies said the suspects forced open the door and took an undetermined amount of drugs.

No suspect information is available at this time.

