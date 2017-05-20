Hernando man charged with sexual battery - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Hernando man charged with sexual battery

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Joe Jones (Source: DeSoto County Sheriff's Office) Joe Jones (Source: DeSoto County Sheriff's Office)
HERNANDO, MS (WMC) -

A Hernando, Mississippi man is behind bars on sexual battery charges. 

Joe Jones was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual battery of a vulnerable person. 

Investigators said the allegations stem from several people who were placed in Jones’ care. 

He is currently being held at the Desoto County Jail with a bond of $100,000. 

