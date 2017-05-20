Man claims health care facility driver sexually assaulted his mentally disabled daughter

A Hernando, Mississippi man is behind bars on sexual battery charges.

Joe N. Jones was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual battery of a vulnerable person.

Investigators said the allegations stem from several people who were placed in Jones’ care.

He is currently being held at the Desoto County Jail with a bond of $100,000.

One man said his 25-year-old daughter, who is mentally disabled, was sexually assaulted by someone who was supposed to be helping her.



“I've been angry ever since they picked him up,” said the man, who asked to have his identity hidden.



He said his daughter was going to a mental health facility in Olive Branch for an adult daycare program for the mentally disabled. The man said Jones worked as a driver for the facility.



“To do it to a special needs person, I mean that's very sick,” he said. “He's one sick individual.”



He says his daughter is struggling emotionally after the incident.



“When she's not around people, she cries a lot,” he said.



According to the Desoto County Sheriff's Department, Jones was arrested after a joint investigation into allegations involving Jones and several people in his van.

This dad is worried that there may be even more victims who have yet to come forward.



“I don't want it to happen to nobody else,” he said. “And I want to see how many people... if there's anymore people that will come forward.



He said he hopes Jones is never released from prison.



We reached out to the mental health care facility where Jones allegedly worked, but have not heard back.

