MPD: 2 injured in shooting, suspects on the run - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MPD: 2 injured in shooting, suspects on the run

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis police are investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Winchester and Outland Roads.

According to police, two people were shot shortly before 3:20 p.m. and were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Police said the suspects possibly drove away from the scene in a silver car.

No additional information is available at this time.  

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly