Man charged in Vollintine Ave. fatal shooting

Memphis police have arrested a suspect in the Vollintine Avenue shooting that killed one person and injured another earlier this month.

Police said Andrew Gleaton, 23, was shot and killed at a store on May 1 at about 7 p.m.

Marquise Fleming, 20, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault in connection to the shooting and Gleaton’s murder.

