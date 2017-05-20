Burglar steals $17K worth of cigarettes from grocery store

Memphis police are investigating a burglary at a grocery store in the 1000 block of South 3rd Street.

Police said the suspect broke into the business by breaking through the cinderblock wall on the north side of the building, taking an estimated $17,000 worth of cigarettes.

The incident happened between Thursday at 11 p.m. and Friday at 7:15 a.m.

Security video captured the suspect during the burglary. The suspect wore gloves, brought trash bags with him, and appeared to be speaking to an accomplice outside through the opening.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

