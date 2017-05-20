Big Bob Gibson’s wins MIM BBQ Festival

Another day of rain didn't slow down barbecue fanatics on the last day of Memphis In May's barbecue festival.

Big Bob Gibson's Barbeque took home the coveted grand championship title during the finale.

However, if you ask one of the judges, who also happens to be at familiar face here at WMC Action News 5, the real winner of the event was the city of Memphis.

“We've got people from just about every state in the continental U.S. here today,” said WMC Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers, who was on the judges’ panel. “It's a great positive light shining on Memphis, and Memphis In May is one of the best months of the year, and this to me is one of the best events of the year.”

This was the fifth world championship for Big Bob Gibson's out of Decatur, Alabama, the most of any barbecue team in history.

