High 5: Local NFL players inspire inner city youth

One of the suspects who reportedly shot at a police car in West Memphis on Friday night has turned himself in.More >>
We're sending a High 5 to a group of Memphis-born NFL stars making an impact in their community! The camp not only teaches football skills, it also aims to motivate inner city youth in Memphis to achieve success.More >>
A Hernando, Mississippi man is behind bars on sexual battery charges.More >>
Another day of rain didn't slow down barbecue fanatics on the last day of Memphis In May's barbecue festival.More >>
Memphis police are investigating a burglary at a grocery store in the 1000 block of South 3rd Street.More >>
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.More >>
Nicholas Deon Thrash is facing 10 counts of child molesting, and the girl's mother is also pressing charges. The girl is now 20 weeks pregnant.More >>
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.More >>
