Group calls attention to 'obscenities' in Memphis

On Saturday the Coalition of Concerned Citizens gathered in Overton Square to perform a "Street Drama.”

It's their attempt to highlight abuses they say are plaguing Memphis.

These are all actors here in "Operation: The Real Obscenities.”

The CCC says it's intended purpose was to respond to the recent rant from Lauren Loeb, who was recorded making racial slurs.

Each scene's purpose was to highlight an injustice or inequity and bring awareness to issues such as police brutality, domestic abuse, and creating a living wage for all.

