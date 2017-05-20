Missing girl, 12, believed to be in danger

A City Watch has been issued for a missing girl believed to be in danger.

The guardian of Khureir Royster, 12, noticed she was missing Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Khureir is 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has a medium complexion. She has black hair worn in an afro and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, blue jeans, and black slide shoes.

Police said Khureir has run away numerous times before and is possibly in the Bent Tree or New Horizon apartments.

If you know her whereabouts, please call Memphis police.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.