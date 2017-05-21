Clearing skies we begin the week

It was a watch-and-wait Saturday, as most of the Mid-South was in a slight risk of severe weather. The same system that brought large and devastating tornadoes to the Mid-West moved into our neck of the woods yesterday in its much-weakened form.

What saved us from a busy day? Morning rain!

Typically, the heating of the day combined with sunshine helps to destabilize the atmosphere and help pop afternoon thunderstorms. Oftentimes, ahead of a powerful cold front supercells may form, bringing with them torrential rain, hail, wind and even tornadoes. On the other hand, if your morning is filled with showers and clouds, it helps to put a lid on afternoon thunderstorm development. That’s what happened Saturday, with showers and rain across much of the Memphis metro. Storms really started to blow up East of the area, giving Nashville flooding rain and severe weather Saturday afternoon.

More dry weather is expected for a good part of this week, with just a slight chance of a few late showers and storms late Tuesday into Wednesday. We’ll be watching that—and a look at what could be a fantastic start to Memorial Day weekend!

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

