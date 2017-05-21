2 injured in Castalia Heights neighborhood shootings - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

2 injured in Castalia Heights neighborhood shootings

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department is investigating two shootings in the Castalia Heights neighborhood that left two people injured early Sunday morning.

The first shooting happened in the 2000 block of Boyle Avenue just after midnight.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said shortly after responding to the first shooting, they received a call of a nearby shooting at Frisco Avenue and Carver Avenue.

The victim told officers he was walking in the area when people in a dark vehicle drove by and began shooting at him. He then ran and realized he had been shot. He was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Investigators do not know if the two shootings are related.

