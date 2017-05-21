MPD: 5-month old found dead in Whitehaven - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department is investigating after a baby was found dead in Whitehaven.

The 5-month-old was found in the 4700 block of Leonard Road just before 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

The cause of death is unknown.

