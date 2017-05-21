Volunteers ‘Carry The Load’ to honor the fallen

On Sunday, a special group of volunteers honoring military, law enforcement, and firefighters made a stop in the Bluff City as the Memorial Day holiday approaches next weekend.

The volunteers are with the nonprofit Carry The Load, traveling across the country by foot and bike.

“It’s all about honoring the guys that made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Lane Riley, East Coast National Relay Manager with Carry The Load.

The east coast leg of the trip started in New York and will end up in Dallas. The group moves five miles at a time, and sometimes they’re joined by spectators and veterans.

Saturday, they traveled through middle Tennessee and Nashville. Many of the volunteers on the trip are college students from Georgia.

“The most exciting part is you just never know who you’ll meet at the next stop – we could have 300 people walking with us in it, could be me and the other leg captain along the highway,” said volunteer Hunter Gainous.

Carry The Load is a nonprofit founded by Stephen Holley. Its goal is to re-educate Americans on the true meaning of Memorial Day and pay tribute to veterans, firefighters, police and first responders. The steps of his volunteers raise awareness and start conversations.

The group also works with multiple nonprofits.

“At the end of the day, we live in a great country, and men and women that gave that ultimate sacrifice – it’s incumbent on us to make sure we don’t forget,” Holley said.

After Memphis, they’ll head into West Memphis on Sunday night, where the volunteers will bike through Arkansas heading to Dallas.

