Neighborhood on edge after hearing apparent gunfire bursts past 2 nights

A peaceful Saturday night was interrupted by what sounded like a barrage of gunshots.



The only witness in sight was a surveillance camera, capturing it all on video.



The camera picked up a total of 29 pops in four different sets.

Josh Horton's camera posted on his front porch captured the whole thing and the same thing the night before.

“It sounds like gunshots,” Horton said. “Getting ready to go to bed, sitting on the couch watching some television and you heard three pops. Just bam, bam, bam.”



Some might say when you look around this historic Midtown neighborhood, it seems like this would be something unusual. Horton said that's not the case.



“Sad to say that this happens at least once a month,” Horton said.



But Saturday night's incident scared him and his family more than normal and made Horton decide that something needs to be done.



“I want to find a better way so we don't just get online and talk about how crazy people are or that it's insane that this happening next to us,” Horton said. “Instead of just going in locking the door and turning the alarm on, try to figure out some way of turning it into action.”

