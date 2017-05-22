Missing 12-year-old found safe - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Missing 12-year-old found safe

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department found a 12-year-old who went missing Sunday afternoon.

Police said Montavius Lane went missing from the Bent Tree Apartments on Winchester Road, where he lives with his mother and sister, around 5 p.m.

He was found Monday morning at a friend's home where he fell asleep.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly