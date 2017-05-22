Mother, 2 kids found safe - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Mother, 2 kids found safe

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN

Memphis Police Department launched a search for a missing mother and her two children that went missing.

Police said Phoenix Christ was last seen at Delta Medical when she walked off the property, picked up her two kids, 2 and 5 years old, and left.

All three have been found safe without incident.

