Judge to determine future of Senses nightclub

The fate of a once-popular Memphis nightclub could be decided Monday.

The owners of Senses are set to face a judge Monday morning after receiving three citations more than a week earlier.

The club reopened on May 6, but according to prosecutors, the owners did so without a valid permit of occupancy.

Shelby County Environmental Court will decide if the club will remain closed.

A judge could also allow the club to stay open pending the citations.

The owner of the club’s parent company, C and R Events, said he wants to let the courts decide on what to do next.

