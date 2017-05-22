Judge to determine future of Senses nightclub

The fate of a once-popular Memphis nightclub could be decided Monday.More >>
The fate of a once-popular Memphis nightclub could be decided Monday.More >>
Memphis Police Department found a 12-year-old who went missing Sunday afternoon.More >>
Memphis Police Department found a 12-year-old who went missing Sunday afternoon.More >>
A Mid-South mother is on a mission to remember the life of her son, killed in an unintentional shooting.More >>
A Mid-South mother is on a mission to remember the life of her son, killed in an unintentional shooting.More >>
A peaceful Saturday night was interrupted by what sounded like a barrage of gunshots.More >>
A peaceful Saturday night was interrupted by what sounded like a barrage of gunshots.More >>
Memphis Redbird's pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon is improving after being hit in the head with a line drive at Iowa last Tuesday.More >>
Memphis Redbird's pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon is improving after being hit in the head with a line drive at Iowa last Tuesday.More >>
President Donald Trump's budget hasn't been released yet, but that's not stopping some of Congress' most important Republicans from giving it a cold shoulder.More >>
President Donald Trump's budget hasn't been released yet, but that's not stopping some of Congress' most important Republicans from giving it a cold shoulder.More >>
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.More >>
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.More >>
Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.More >>
Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.More >>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.More >>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
A Facebook post by Mississippi State Representative Karl Oliver is causing quite a stir online. Oliver, a Republican from District 46, represents Carroll, Grenada, Leflore, Montgomery and Webster counties.More >>
A Facebook post by Mississippi State Representative Karl Oliver is causing quite a stir online. Oliver, a Republican from District 46, represents Carroll, Grenada, Leflore, Montgomery and Webster counties.More >>
The man sustained a bite to his hand, but he’s just glad his dog wasn’t hurt.More >>
The man sustained a bite to his hand, but he’s just glad his dog wasn’t hurt.More >>
The woman's 8-year-old girl daughter 6-year-old son are in critical condition with life threatening injuries at Dayton's Children's Hospital.More >>
The woman's 8-year-old girl daughter 6-year-old son are in critical condition with life threatening injuries at Dayton's Children's Hospital.More >>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.More >>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.More >>
One South Georgia high school graduate's family said they believe her microphone was lowered during her commencement speech. School officials said she began reading parts of a script that were not approved.More >>
One South Georgia high school graduate's family said they believe her microphone was lowered during her commencement speech. School officials said she began reading parts of a script that were not approved.More >>