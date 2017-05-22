Peralta back in Cardinals' lineup, Lyons coming soon

Jhonny Peralta returned to the St. Louis Cardinals from the disabled list on Friday, and Tyler Lyons is pitching rehab innings in Springfield, Missouri, at the club's AA minor league team.

Peralta had a pinch-hit single on Friday in the first game of a home series against the San Francisco Giants, and added another pinch-hit single on Saturday. Then when he was inserted into the Cards starting lineup on Sunday, he had two singles in three at bats.

Manager Mike Matheny tells MLB.com that he is pleased with Peralta's progress: "He physically looks like he's in a better spot, which is a great sign."

In Lyon's rehab start Saturday, he threw 58 pitches, allowing two runs on three hits, five strikeouts, but no walks.

Matheny told MLB.com that he doesn't anticipate Lyons making the Cards' west coast trip starting Monday. Lyons told MLB.com he feels ready: "I think my body is a lot closer to where I wanted it to be. I think it's just one of those things that will keep getting better."

The Cardinals lost the first two games of the home series against San Francisco, but rallied to beat the Giants on Sunday 8-3.

