Predators GM named finalist for GM of the Year

Nashville Predators General Manager David Poile is a finalist for the NHL General Manager of the Year Award, the league announced last week.

Poile, the only GM the Preds have ever had, has been instrumental in the teams recent success that has them in the conference finals. If they win that series, they would be in the Stanley Cup Championship.

Key trades and good player development are Poile's strong points, and reasons why the Preds have made the playoffs 10 times in the last 13 seasons.

Peter Chiarelli of The Edmonton Oilers and Pierre Dorion of the Ottawa Senators are the other GM finalists. The winner will be announced at the NHL Awards on June 21.

