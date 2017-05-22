Study: Mississippi ranks 50th in child health care

According to a study done by the personal-finance website WalletHub, Mississippi ranks next-to-last when it comes to health care for children. Arkansas ranked 44th, and Tennessee ranked 34th.

To determine which states offer the most cost-effective and highest-quality health care for children, WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 28 key metrics, from share of children aged 0 to 17 in excellent or very good health, to pediatricians and family doctors per capita. Mississippi had the highest rate of infant deaths per 1,000 live births (9.3%), and the highest share of obese children aged 10-17 (21.7%). Mississippi also ranked next-to-last in percentage of children aged 0-17 with unaffordable medical bills.

Best States for Children’s Health Care:

1. Vermont

2. Massachusetts

3. Connecticut

4. Iowa

5. New Hampshire

6. Hawaii

7. Rhode Island

8. Delaware

9. District of Columbia

10. Minnesota

Worst States for Children’s Health Care:

42. Oklahoma

43. South Carolina

44. Arkansas

45. Georgia

46. Montana

47. Texas

48. Alaska

49. Arizona

50. Mississippi

51. Nevada

Massachusetts has the lowest share of uninsured children aged 0 to 17, 1.5 percent, which is 8.7 times lower than in Nevada, registering the highest at 13.0 percent.

New Hampshire has the fewest infant deaths per 1,000 live births, 4.2, which is 2.2 times fewer than in Mississippi, registering the most at 9.3.

The District of Columbia has the most pediatricians per 100,000 residents, 52.51, which is 28.2 times more than in Idaho, registering the fewest at 1.86.

Oregon has the lowest share of obese children aged 10 to 17, 9.9 percent, which is 2.2 times lower than in Mississippi, registering the highest at 21.7 percent.

Michigan has the highest share of dentists participating in Medicaid for child dental services, 91.7 percent, which is 4.5 times higher than in Ohio, registering the lowest at 20.4 percent.

You can see the full report here.

