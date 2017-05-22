Some linux distros to be offered in Windows store

It was recently reported by The Verge, that 3 Linux distributions are coming to the Windows store. Those 3 distributions are Ubuntu, SUSE Linux and Fedora. Those Linux installations are said to be standalone and will run in a "sandbox" environment alongside Windows 10. The good news is that the installs from the Windows store will have functionality built into them that provides access to Windows filesystems and networking.

Right now it appears that it will strictly be a command line prompt only, but will have access to the Windows filesystems. Canonical is said to be working with Microsoft to bring ubuntu to the Windows store as well.

