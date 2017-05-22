Fake salesmen steal from Memphis woman

Pictures of 2 men suspected in the theft scheme. (Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators are searching for a group of thieves who stole money from a woman in Memphis.

Investigators shared pictures of two men who they said pretended to be salesmen in order to steal.

The men told a woman they were linoleum salesmen. Once she let them inside, a third suspect distracted the woman while the men stole her money.

Anyone who can help investigators identify the men should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH and reference report 1705003011ME.

