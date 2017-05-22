Court date set for man accused of sexually assaulting disabled woman

A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman with special needs will appear in court on July 24.

Joe Jones is arrested on charges of sexual battery on a vulnerable person. His bail was set at $100,000.

The victim’s father said Jones was a bus driver for his 25-year-old daughter’s adult daycare program for the mentally disabled in DeSoto County.

“To do it to a special needs person, I mean that's very sick,” the father said. “He's one sick individual.”

