Robber to victim near UofM: ‘I ought to rape you’

A man is behind bars after admitting to robbing two women near the University of Memphis campus.

At 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Memphis Police Department said Michael Hurst, 27, approached a woman as she walked to her apartment on Southern Avenue.

According to the police report, Hurst approached the woman, pointed a handgun at her head, and said “I ought to rape you.” He then asked for money and took the ID holder from around her neck. She handed over the $1.50 she had and he pushed her down and threw her ID holder before leaving.

A half hour later, police said Hurst approached another woman on Patterson Street and put the gun to her head while demanding money. He then took the woman’s purse with $50 inside.

Hurst was caught shortly after and admitted to both crimes. He is charged with aggravated robbery and two counts of attempted aggravated robbery.

