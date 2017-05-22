High school student aces SAT, ACT tests

A Memphis-area student aced the two most widely used college entrance exams.

St. Benedict at Auburndale junior Isabelle Verrett achieved perfect scores on the ACT and SAT. She scored the perfect ACT as a sophomore and the perfect SAT as a junior.

She's also a two-time regional Chemistry Olympiad winner and she received the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Scholarship Award this year.

"We are extremely proud of Isabelle and her extraordinary accomplishments,” said Dr. Beth Brock Fischer, SBA Academic Dean. “She is an amazing student and continues to reap awards. We’re excited to see what she will accomplish as a senior.”

