Art store opens doors at Southaven Tanger Outlets

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: Thomas Kinkade Memphis)
SOUTHAVEN, MS (WMC) -

A new art store is open in Tanger Outlets Southaven.

Thomas Kinkade’s Art of Entertainment opened its doors Monday in suite 520, next to Kay Jewelerts.

The gallery specializes in entertainment, movie, and other art featuring licenses of Disney, DC Comics, NASCAR, Warner Brothers, and more.

