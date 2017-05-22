Shooting death of 77-year-old woman ruled justifiable

The shooting of a 77-year-old woman in Mississippi has been ruled a justifiable homicide.

Alcorn County Sheriff's Office said the woman was shot and killed around 7 p.m. Friday.

Investigators said the woman left an auction and followed a driver down Mississippi Highway 356. Later, the woman got out of her car carrying a weapon.

When she got out of her car, the person she'd followed opened fire, killing the 77-year-old woman.

Investigators said that person's actions were justified on the grounds of self defense.

WMC Action News 5's Tiffany Neely is in Alcorn County speaking with investigators and family members of the people involved in the shooting. She'll have a full report on WMC Action News 5 tonight at 6.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.