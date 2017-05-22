Memphis schools in need of 400 teachers before August

Classrooms will open for students in August throughout Memphis, but the schools are searching to fill those classrooms with teachers.

In an effort to fill those vacant positions, Teach901 is working to get as many educators placed as possible by the end of summer.

There are more than 400 open positions.

More than 30 school operators in the Greater Memphis area will be on hand during the Teach901 Job Fair on June 8 to recruit for a range of positions.

The job fair will be held Thursday, June 8 at the Salvation Army Kroc Center from 6 - 8 p.m.

