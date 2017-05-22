Judge needs more time on Senses Nightclub reopening decision

Three days after reopening, a "do not occupy" sign was placed on the front door. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

A Shelby County environmental court judge said Monday that he simply needed more time to decide if Senses Nightclub should be allowed to reopen while the owner awaits a trial.

Three days after reopening, a "do not occupy" sign was placed on the front door.

Court documents say Senses Nightclub did not have the proper permits when it reopened recently .

The building is currently listed for commercial use. But, in order to operate as a club, the owner needed to apply for a special-use permit, according to the prosecutor.

The owner and his team said they were told differently.

“I was told by the code enforcement, I was told by Mr. Todd, the club was grandfathered in,” club owner Francisco DeSilva said.

“I believe there is no change of use and I believe it was issued properly and I believe I provided honest information to the building official,” Senses Nightclub advisor Mike Todd added.

At Monday's hearing, an environmental court judge said more time was needed to decide if the club, accused of opening without the proper permit, can reopen before that issue is resolved.

As for neighbors who oppose the club, they know their fight to keep it closed isn’t over.

“I don't want my neighborhood turned in to the utter crap, hell that it went through before,” said Robin Spielberger, who lives near the club.

On Wednesday, May 24, the judge will make his ruling about whether the club can reopen.

