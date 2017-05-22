Wednesday at 10: Taunting from behind bars

Derek Cunningham posted this picture collage of himself from behind bars. (Source: Facebook)

A convicted killer is using Facebook to taunt his victim's family, according to the wife of the John Shelley.

Shelley, a 42-year-old father of two, was shot and killed while working at a home on Scottsdale Avenue in 2013.

The two teenagers responsible were arrested and admitted to the crimes. Four years later, Beverly Shelley said her husband's convicted killer is taunting the family from behind bars.

Derek Cunningham or "Crim MunHey" isn't taunting the family directly, but Beverly said the apparently luxurious lifestyle he is living behind bars is an insult.

"He's a cold-blooded murderer who executed my husband and he's living it up," Beverly said.

How is someone serving a 30-year sentence for murder allowed to do this?

Wednesday at 10 p.m., WMC Action News 5 Investigator Sasha Jones takes a closer look at how a something like this is allowed to happen.

