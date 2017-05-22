Memphis suburbs look to cut cost, maybe raise taxes

A Facebook post lit up social media after a man reportedly passed out on a couple's trunk and was carried down the interstate.More >>
The shooting of a 77-year-old woman in Mississippi has been ruled a justifiable homicide.More >>
Memphis suburbs are looking to cut costs from the budget and possibly increase taxes.More >>
A man is behind bars after admitting to robbing two women near the University of Memphis campus.More >>
A Shelby County environmental court judge said Monday he simply needed more time to decide if Senses Nightclub should be allowed to reopen.More >>
Police are warning people to stay away from a Manchester arena following a deadly incident.More >>
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.More >>
Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a couple on May 19 in connection to allegations they both had used a ping pong-type paddle on at least two separate occasions to hit an 11-year-old boy’s buttocks more than 30 times.More >>
A Facebook post by Mississippi State Representative Karl Oliver is causing quite a stir online. Oliver, a Republican from District 46, represents Carroll, Grenada, Leflore, Montgomery and Webster counties.More >>
The three suspects arrested for the kidnapping and murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier are in court right now. Their court appearance was scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 22.More >>
The family of Kingston Frazier is holding a vigil to honor the 6-year-old who was tragically killed after he was kidnapped inside his mother's stolen car Thursday.More >>
