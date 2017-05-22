Calling all refs!

If you are interested in becoming a TSSAA Middle School/Varsity basketball official, please join us in the Fellowship Hall of Christ Fellowship Church at 170 North Oak Grove Road @ 6pm sharp (near I-240 and Walnut Grove area).

The meeting will take place on Tuesday, May 23. This will be an informational meeting. Greg Mathis is your immediate contact person (901.230.7846).

Thanks!

