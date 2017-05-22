TSSAA looking to hire basketball refs

Basketball referees are needed in the Mid-South
TSSAA is looking to hire middle school and varsity officials for upcoming basketball games.
If you are interested in becoming a referee, there will be a meeting at Fellowship Hall of Christ Fellowship Church at 170 North Oak Grove Road on Tuesday.
The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. For more information, contact Greg Mathis at 901.230.7846.
Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.
1960 Union Avenue
Memphis, TN 38104
(901) 726-0555
publicfile@wmctv.com
(901) 726-0501EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.