TSSAA looking to hire basketball refs

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Basketball referees are needed in the Mid-South

TSSAA is looking to hire middle school and varsity officials for upcoming basketball games.

If you are interested in becoming a referee, there will be a meeting at Fellowship Hall of Christ Fellowship Church at 170 North Oak Grove Road on Tuesday.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m.  For more information, contact Greg Mathis at 901.230.7846.

