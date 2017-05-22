TSSAA looking to hire basketball refs

Basketball referees are needed in the Mid-South

TSSAA is looking to hire middle school and varsity officials for upcoming basketball games.

If you are interested in becoming a referee, there will be a meeting at Fellowship Hall of Christ Fellowship Church at 170 North Oak Grove Road on Tuesday.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. For more information, contact Greg Mathis at 901.230.7846.

